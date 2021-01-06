New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has been a central force in the team attaining the no.1 Test ranking for the first time, hitting triple figures in each of his last three matches, including two double-centuries. His stellar form has also seen him overtake India captain Virat Kohli and Australia's Steve Smith to become the top-ranked batsman in the longest format of the game. Of course, the Kiwis skipper enjoys great fanfare, but on Wednesday, he found himself a new "big fan" in teammate and wicketkeeper-batsman BJ Watling.

Watling crashed Williamson's press conference after New Zealand completed a series sweep against Pakistan at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch to ask him for an autograph.

"What's going on?" Williamson asks, momentarily confused.

"Sorry, big fan," Watling says as he hands him a pen and a jersey to sign.

Watch Watling's "fanboy" moment with Williamson here:

"What is going on?"



Not much, just BJ Watling fanboying Kane Williamson in the middle of a press conference pic.twitter.com/aLJ2ypQUef — ICC (@ICC) January 6, 2021

Williamson scored 238 in Christchurch as New Zealand thrashed Pakistan by an inning and 176 runs.

New Zealand also saw crucial contributions from Henry Nicholls and Darryl Mitchell with the bat, while Kyle Jamieson starred with the ball.

Nicholls scored 157 while Mitchell hit his maiden Test century against a hapless Pakistan bowling attack.

Jamieson took five wickets in each innings to record his maiden ten-wicket haul in a Test match. He was named Player of the Match.

The win saw New Zealand take the series 2-0, with Williamson earning the Player of the Series award.

New Zealand are now on top of ICC Test rankings for the first time in history, and look in good position to qualify for the final of the World Test Championship in Lord's.