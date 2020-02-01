New Zealand vs India 5th T20I: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

India, after beating New Zealand in back-to-back Super Overs, will be eyeing their first-ever Twenty20 International series sweep in Ne w Zealand as the two teams lock horns in the fifth and final game of the five-match series in Mount Maunganui on Sunday. After beating New Zealand in consecutive Super Overs, India will have a rare chance to clean sweep the T20I series against New Zealand who have never lost all matches in a bilateral T20I series (three or more games) at home. After the win at Sky Stadium in Wellington, India batsman Manish Pandey said that the team is looking to make it 5-0 on Sunday. "We have an opportunity to make it 5-0 and it will be really amazing to do that. Come the fifth match, we will look to go 5-0 up, that is our plan. Nobody has done it before and especially India has not done it before. So, I think it will be a great start to do that," Manish Pandey had said in the post-match presentation.