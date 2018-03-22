 
New Zealand vs England: Stuart Broad Becomes Second England Bowler To Enter 400-Wicket Club In Tests

Updated: 22 March 2018 16:16 IST

Stuart Broad is the second England fast bowler after James Anderson to reach the landmark.

Broad became only the 15th man in Test history to take 400 wickets. © AFP

England fast bowler Stuart Broad on Thursday joined an illustrious club as he became only the 15th man in Test history to take 400 wickets. Broad achieved the feat on the opening day of the first day-night Test against New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland. He dismissed Tom Latham for 26 runs to enter the 400-wicket club. Broad is the second England bowler to reach 400 or more Test dismissals.

In the 400 club, Broad has joined the likes of the West Indies' Curtly Ambrose (405), Pakistan's Wasim Akram (414), Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath (415*), India's Harbhajan Singh (417*), South Africa's Dale Steyn (419*), South Africa's Shaun Pollock (421), New Zealand's Richard Hadlee (431) and former India captain Kapil Dev (434).

With 800 scalps, Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan is on top of the most wickets list. He is followed by Australia's spin legend Shane Warne who has 708 Test wickets to his name.

India's Anil Kumble is third in all-time list with 619 wickets.

Former Australia pacer Glenn McGrath, who played 124 Tests for his team, has 563 dismissals.

Apart from McGrath, England pacer James Anderson (525*) and West Indies' Courtney Walsh (519) features in the 500-wicket club.

Here are the top five England wicket-takers of all time in Tests:

James Anderson (525*), Stuart Broad (400*), Ian Botham (383), Bob Willis (325), Fred Trueman (307).

The top five wicket-takers of all-time in Tests:

Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka, 800), Shane Warne (Australia, 708), Anil Kumble (India, 619), Glenn McGrath (Australia, 563), James Anderson (England, 525*).

Topics : England Cricket Team New Zealand Cricket Team Stuart Broad James Anderson Dale Steyn Harbhajan Singh Anil Kumble Cricket
Highlights
  • Broad became only the 15th man in Test history to take 400 wickets
  • Broad achieved the feat during first Test against New Zealand
  • He dismissed Tom Latham for 26 runs to enter the 400-wicket club
