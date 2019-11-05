 
New Zealand vs England 3rd T20I: England's Shocking Batting Collapse Hands New Zealand Series Lead

Updated: 05 November 2019 14:02 IST

In reply to New Zealand's 180, England were well placed at 139 for two in the 15th over before a flurry of wickets reduced them to 166 for seven at the close.

New Zealand vs England 3rd T20I: England
New Zealand vs England: Hosts New Zealand won the 3rd T20I to go 2-1 up in the series. © AFP

Late bowling strikes steered New Zealand to a 14-run victory in the third Twenty20 international against England in Nelson on Tuesday to go 2-1 up in the series. In reply to New Zealand's 180, England were well placed at 139 for two in the 15th over before a flurry of wickets reduced them to 166 for seven at the close. New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat first with Colin de Grandhomme scoring 55 and Martin Guptill 33. Dawid Malan cracked 55 for England and James Vince added 49 before New Zealand fought back with Lockie Ferguson and Blair Tickner both taking two for 25.

Game four in the five-match series is in Napier on Friday.

New Zealand elected to bat in the third Twenty20 international against England in Nelson on Tuesday, with the series locked at 1-1.

"It's a good surface, a touch on the dry side and hopefully the spinners will come into the play later on," New Zealand skipper Tim Southee said.

England won the toss for the first two matches, with Eoin Morgan choosing to bowl first with mixed results, winning game one by seven wickets and losing the second by 21 runs.

Morgan admitted he was not concerned about losing the toss for the first time in the five-match series "because I didn't know what I was going to do."

England had made two changes with Tom Banton in for opener Jonny Bairstow and Matt Parkinson replacing Chris Jordan.

The one change in the New Zealand line-up saw Blair Tickner getting a start ahead of Daryl Mitchell.

