 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Kane Williamson Becomes New Zealand's Most Prolific Century-Maker In Test Cricket

Updated: 23 March 2018 09:11 IST

Kane Williamson shared the previous New Zealand record of 17 centuries with Ross Taylor and the late Martin Crowe.

Kane Williamson Becomes New Zealand
New Zealand vs England: Kane Williamson celebrates after scoring his 18th Test hundred. © AFP

Kane Williamson smashed a brilliant century, 18th of his international Test career, to become New Zealand's most prolific century-maker. The hosts continued to dominate, increasing their lead on Day 2 of the first Test against England at Eden Park in Auckland on Friday. The Black Caps captain reached his record ton with a single off English pacer James Anderson through gully. The 27-year-old started the day 2 on 91 and showed little nerves in reaching his century as New Zealand batsmen continued to pile the pressure on England, who were bowled out for a paltry 58 in their first innings.

New Zealand's progress was briefly halted by rain soon after Williamson reached his 100. An early lunch was taken with 50 minutes of play being lost to rain. Four overs after the tea break, Williamson's stay came to an end.

The right-hander failed to kick on after his century and trapped in front of the stumps by Anderson on 102.

Occasional showers are forecast throughout the afternoon in Auckland.

Williamson, who scored his first Test century on debut -- 131 against India at Ahmedabad in 2010 -- shared the previous New Zealand record of 17 with Ross Taylor and the late Martin Crowe.

Now in his 64th Test, he averages 51.50.

The world record for Test centuries is held by the now-retired Indian master Sachin Tendulkar with 51.

(With AFP Inputs)

Topics : New Zealand Cricket Team England Cricket Team Kane Williamson Ross Taylor Martin David Crowe Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Kane Williamson becomes New Zealand's highest century-maker in Tests
  • Williamson smashed his 18th Test ton on Day 2 of the 1st Test
  • New Zealand continued to dominate England on Day 2 of 1st Test
Related Articles
1st Test, Day 1: Kane Williamson Stars As England Hit Embarrassing Low
1st Test, Day 1: Kane Williamson Stars As England Hit Embarrassing Low
3rd ODI: Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid Spin England To Dramatic Win Over New Zealand
3rd ODI: Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid Spin England To Dramatic Win Over New Zealand
Steve Smith Reveals What He Has Learnt From Virat Kohli
Steve Smith Reveals What He Has Learnt From Virat Kohli
England Win Battle, But Colin Munro Ensures New Zealand Win The War
England Win Battle, But Colin Munro Ensures New Zealand Win The War
Tri-Series: Kane Williamson Fires New Zealand To T20 Win Over England
Tri-Series: Kane Williamson Fires New Zealand To T20 Win Over England
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 115
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 13 March 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.