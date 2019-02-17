New Zealand star pacer Trent Boult and Bangladesh all-rounder Mahmudullah have been 15 and 10 per cent of their match fees, respectively, for breaching International Cricket Council's (ICC) during the New Zealand vs Bangladesh second one-day international (ODI) in Christchurch on Saturday. Boult was fined for an "audible obscenity" while Mahmudullah was fined for "abuse" of equipment for striking the fence with his bat while leaving the field after his dismissal. New Zealand won the match by eight wickets to take an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the series with the third and final match to be played in Dunedin on Wednesday.

"Mahmudullah was found guilty of breaching Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an international match, while Boult was found to have violated Article 2.3 which deals with “use of an audible obscenity during an international match," ICC said in a statement on Sunday.

In addition, both players had one demerit point added to their disciplinary records. This was the duo's first offence since the introduction of the revised Code in September 2016.

According to ICC, while leaving the ground after being given out during Saturday's match, Mahmudullah struck the picket fence with his bat, while Boult used audible obscene words twice while bowling.

"Both players pleaded guilty to the offences and accepted the sanctions proposed by match referee Steve Bernard and, as such, there was no need for formal hearings," ICC said.

(With AFP Inputs)