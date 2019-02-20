 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

New Zealand Climb To Third Position In ICC Men's ODI Rankings

Updated: 20 February 2019 16:01 IST

New Zealand are now ranked third with 112 points, going past South Africa who are fourth with 111 points.

New Zealand Climb To Third Position In ICC Men
Tim Southee picked six wickets for New Zealand in Dunedin. © Twitter

New Zealand have climbed back to third position in the International Cricket Council's (ICC) team rankings for men in ODIs following a 3-0 series victory against Bangladesh on Wednesday. Prior to the ODI series against the visiting Bangladesh, New Zealand were ranked fourth in the team rankings. Ranked third before the series at home against India, the Kane Williamson-led side dropped one place to fourth following a 1-4 drubbing in the five-match ODI. However, the win against Bangladesh helped New Zealand reclaim third spot in the rankings.      

England are leading the ODI team rankings with 126 ratings followed by India, who have 122 points. New Zealand are third with 112 points, while South Africa are ranked fourth with 111 points. New Zealand are 14 points behind top-ranked England and 10 points behind second-ranked India.

On the other hand, following the 0-3 drubbing against New Zealand, Bangladesh lost three points. But they continue to hold onto their seventh position in the ODI team rankings with 90 points as they are still ahead of eighth-ranked Sri Lanka by 12 points. The Windies are ranked ninth with 72 points.

Riding on collective batting efforts from Ross Taylor (69), Henry Nicholls (64), and stand-in-captain Tom Latham (59) and an impressive bowling spell from Tim Southee (6/65), New Zealand defeated Bangladesh by 88 runs in the third ODI played at Dunedin to complete a series whitewash.

Next, both teams will take on each other in the three-match Test series which is scheduled to be held from February 28 to March 20.

(With ANI inputs)

Comments
Topics : New Zealand Cricket Team Bangladesh Cricket Team England Cricket Team India Cricket Team South Africa Cricket Team Tim Southee Ross Taylor Henry Nicholls Tom Latham University Oval, Dunedin Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more NZ vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • New Zealand are now ranked third in the ODI team rankings with 112 points
  • England are leading the team rankings with 126 ratings
  • New Zealand defeated Bangladesh 3-0 in the ODI series
Related Articles
Tim Southee, Ross Taylor Help New Zealand Whitewash Bangladesh In ODI Series
Tim Southee, Ross Taylor Help New Zealand Whitewash Bangladesh In ODI Series
100 Days To World Cup 2019: Everything You Need To Know About The Mega Event
100 Days To World Cup 2019: Everything You Need To Know About The Mega Event
Trent Boult, Mahmudullah Fined By ICC For Misconduct During New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI
Trent Boult, Mahmudullah Fined By ICC For Misconduct During New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI
2nd ODI: Martin Guptill Century Secures Series For New Zealand Over Bangladesh
2nd ODI: Martin Guptill Century Secures Series For New Zealand Over Bangladesh
Watch: Martin Guptill Gets Interviewed By Wife Laura McGoldrick After Match-Winning Knock
Watch: Martin Guptill Gets Interviewed By Wife Laura McGoldrick After Match-Winning Knock
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 110
3 New ZealandNew Zealand 107
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 18 February 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.