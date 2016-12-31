 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

New Zealand vs Bangladesh: Neil Broom Replaces Injured Martin Guptill For T20 Series

Updated: 31 December 2016 17:55 IST

Martin Guptill will require two to four weeks to fully recover, after sustaining the injury while running between the wickets in the third ODI between New Zealand and Bangladesh at Saxton Oval in Nelson on Saturday

New Zealand vs Bangladesh: Neil Broom Replaces Injured Martin Guptill For T20 Series
Neil Broom starred for New Zealand in the ODI series vs Bangladesh, ending up as the highest run-getter. © AFP

New Zealand opener Martin Guptill has been ruled out of the upcoming Twenty20 series against Bangladesh with a grade one left hamstring strain. Neil Broom, who impressed in the recently-concluded ODI series, has replaced him at the top of the order.

Guptill will require two to four weeks to fully recover, after sustaining the injury while running between the wickets in the third ODI at Saxton Oval in Nelson on Saturday.

Coach Mike Hesson confirmed Guptill would return to recover with an eye to later returning to the Ford Trophy for some games prior to the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy series starting January 30.

"Martin's obviously a key player for us with the white ball so to lose him is disappointing," Hesson said.

"We're confident with some rest, followed by a couple of domestic games, he'll be ready to play a big role against Australia at the end of January."

Guptill's spot in the Twenty20 squad will be taken by Otago top order batsman Neil Broom.

"We needed to replace an attacking opening batsmen and with Neil's experience opening in the T20 format and his current form - he was a ready-made replacement.

"Martin also leads our fielding in white ball cricket and so we're expecting Neil to be a big contributor in that area as well."

The New Zealand cricket team travels to Napier on Sunday to prepare for the three game Twenty20 series against Bangladesh starting on Tuesday at McLean Park.

Topics : New Zealand Bangladesh Martin Guptill Neil Broom Cricket
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Martin Guptill ruled out of T20 series against Bangladesh
  • Neil Broom has replaced the injured Martin Guptill for T20 series
  • 1st T20 between New Zealand vs Bangladesh will be played on Tuesday
Related Articles
Kane Williamson, Neil Broom Sweep Series For New Zealand vs Bangladesh
Kane Williamson, Neil Broom Sweep Series For New Zealand vs Bangladesh
Bangladesh vs New Zealand: Neil Broom Ton Guides Hosts to Comprehensive Win
Bangladesh vs New Zealand: Neil Broom Ton Guides Hosts to Comprehensive Win
CLT20 Stats: Neil Broom stars in Otago Volts' 14th successive win in Twenty20 cricket
CLT20 Stats: Neil Broom stars in Otago Volts' 14th successive win in Twenty20 cricket
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 105
3 Pakistan 102
4 South Africa 102
5 England 101
Last updated on: 21 December 2016

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2016. All rights reserved.