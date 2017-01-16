New Zealand vs Bangladesh: Mushfiqur Rahim Cleared by Hospital After Head Blow

Mushiqur Rahim lay prone on the pitch for several minutes after sustaining a blow.

Bangladesh skipper Mushfiqur Rahim was cleared of any serious injury after he was hit by a bouncer on the final morning of the first Test in Wellington on Monday.

A team spokesman said Mushfiqur had an X-ray in hospital and there was no evidence of significant harm from the Tim Southee delivery.

There had been anxious moments as Mushiqur lay prone on the pitch for several minutes after sustaining a blow to the back of the head.

He was tended to by medical staff from both teams before an ambulance arrived in the middle and he was taken him to hospital.

With Mushfiqur unable to continue having reached 13, the Bangladesh second innings ended at 160-9 leaving New Zealand a 217-run target to win.

Short-pitched deliveries have been a feature of the Test with New Zealand batsman Mitchell Santner taking a fierce blow to the head from Taskin Ahmed in the first innings while Neil Wagner was hit three times by Kamrul Islam drawing blood from his chin.

(With inputs from AFP)