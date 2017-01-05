 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

New Zealand vs Bangladesh: George Worker Replaces Injured Neil Broom For T20 Series

Updated: 05 January 2017 15:58 IST

Neil Broom, who came in as a replacement for the injured Martin Guptill for the T20 series between New Zealand and Bangladesh, suffered the injury to the index finger on his left hand while fielding in Napier and is expected to be sidelined for 7-10 days

New Zealand vs Bangladesh: George Worker Replaces Injured Neil Broom For T20 Series
George Worker has played two matches for New Zealand in cricket's shortest form two years ago. © AFP

George Worker has included in the New Zealand squad for the remaining two matches of the Twenty20 Series against Bangladesh, after Neil Broom, who averaged 76.66 in the preceding three one-day internationals, was ruled out with a fractured finger.

Broom, who came in as a replacement for the injured Martin Guptill, suffered the injury to the index finger on his left hand while fielding in Napier and is expected to be sidelined for 7-10 days.

All-rounder Worker, who played two matches for New Zealand in cricket's shortest form two years ago, will join the New Zealand in Tauranga on Thursday.

If not selected for the first match on Friday, Worker will be released to play for the Central Stags in the Super Smash Grand Final the following day.

The remaining two T20s are played in Mount Maunganui on Friday and Sunday. New Zealand won the first match in the series as well as the three ODIs.

Ross Taylor was not considered as a possible replacement due to a minor side-strain issue. The injury will not impact on his availability for the upcoming Test series.

The Test squad will be named later on Thursday.

Topics : New Zealand Bangladesh George Worker Neil Broom Martin Guptill Ross Taylor Cricket
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • George Worker included in New Zealand squad for remaining T20Is
  • Neil Broom ruled out with a fractured finger
  • New Zealand lead the 3-match T20I series vs Bangladesh 1-0
Related Articles
Debutant George Worker Inspires New Zealand To Emphatic Win vs Zimbabwe in Lone T20
Debutant George Worker Inspires New Zealand To Emphatic Win vs Zimbabwe in Lone T20
India A settle for draw against New Zealand A in 1st unofficial Test
India A settle for draw against New Zealand A in 1st unofficial Test
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 105
3 Pakistan 102
4 South Africa 102
5 England 101
Last updated on: 31 December 2016

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.