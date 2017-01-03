 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 1st T20, Napier: Visitors Win Toss, Opt to Bat

Updated: 03 January 2017 12:13 IST

New Zealand swept the 50-over series last week and Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza said he was keen for his side to bounce back

New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 1st T20, Napier: Visitors Win Toss, Opt to Bat
New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 1st T20, Napier: Mashrafe Mortaza won the toss and elected to bat. © AFP

Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza won the toss and elected to bat in the first Twenty20 International against New Zealand at Napier on Tuesday.

New Zealand have named three debutants -- Tom Bruce, Ben Wheeler, Lockie Ferguson -- in their squad for the first T20.

"It looks a dry wicket. Hopefully, it will be nice to bat on. The ball may come onto the bat," skipper Mortaza said after the toss.

Meanwhile, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson said that he would have also opted to bat first.

"I would have liked to bat first too, bring the spinners into play later. The side is shaping up nicely and showing signs of improvement. It is important we be smart with the ball and then with the bat in the second innings," said Williamson.

New Zealand swept the 50-over series last week and Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza said he was keen for his side to bounce back.

Martin Guptill, who sustained a hamstring strain while running between the wickets in the third ODI in Nelson, has been ruled out of the T20 series. Neil Broom, who closed out 2016 with a bang, replaces Guptill in the T20 squad.

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (capt), Neil Broom, Colin Munro, Corey Anderson, Tom Bruce, Colin de Grandhomme, Luke Ronchi (wk), Mitchell Santner, Ben Wheeler, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson

Bangladesh squad: Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes, Sabbir Rahman, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Soumya Sarkar, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain

Umpires: Shaun Haig (NZL), Wayne Knights (NZL)

Third umpire: Chris Brown (NZL)

Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)

Topics : Bangladesh New Zealand Kane Williamson Mashrafe Mortaza Neil Broom Martin Guptill
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Mashrafe Mortaza won the toss and elected to bat
  • New Zealand have named three debutants
  • Kane Williamson said that he would have also opted to bat first
Related Articles
Kane Williamson, Neil Broom Sweep Series For New Zealand vs Bangladesh
Kane Williamson, Neil Broom Sweep Series For New Zealand vs Bangladesh
Bangladesh vs New Zealand: Neil Broom Ton Guides Hosts to Comprehensive Win
Bangladesh vs New Zealand: Neil Broom Ton Guides Hosts to Comprehensive Win
Kane Williamson's Half-century Helps New Zealand Thrash Pakistan in First Test
Kane Williamson's Half-century Helps New Zealand Thrash Pakistan in First Test
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 105
3 Pakistan 102
4 South Africa 102
5 England 101
Last updated on: 31 December 2016

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.