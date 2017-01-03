New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 1st T20, Napier: Visitors Win Toss, Opt to Bat

New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 1st T20, Napier: Mashrafe Mortaza won the toss and elected to bat.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 1st T20, Napier: Mashrafe Mortaza won the toss and elected to bat. © AFP

Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza won the toss and elected to bat in the first Twenty20 International against New Zealand at Napier on Tuesday.

New Zealand have named three debutants -- Tom Bruce, Ben Wheeler, Lockie Ferguson -- in their squad for the first T20.

"It looks a dry wicket. Hopefully, it will be nice to bat on. The ball may come onto the bat," skipper Mortaza said after the toss.

Meanwhile, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson said that he would have also opted to bat first.

"I would have liked to bat first too, bring the spinners into play later. The side is shaping up nicely and showing signs of improvement. It is important we be smart with the ball and then with the bat in the second innings," said Williamson.

New Zealand swept the 50-over series last week and Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza said he was keen for his side to bounce back.

Martin Guptill, who sustained a hamstring strain while running between the wickets in the third ODI in Nelson, has been ruled out of the T20 series. Neil Broom, who closed out 2016 with a bang, replaces Guptill in the T20 squad.

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (capt), Neil Broom, Colin Munro, Corey Anderson, Tom Bruce, Colin de Grandhomme, Luke Ronchi (wk), Mitchell Santner, Ben Wheeler, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson

Bangladesh squad: Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes, Sabbir Rahman, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Soumya Sarkar, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain

Umpires: Shaun Haig (NZL), Wayne Knights (NZL)

Third umpire: Chris Brown (NZL)

Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)