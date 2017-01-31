New Zealand vs Australia: Martin Guptill Ruled Out Of 2nd ODI Due To Injury

New Zealand coach Mike Hesson said Martin Guptill has been withdrawn as a precautionary measure.

New Zealand suffered a big setback ahead of their second one-day international against Australia at Napier on Thursday after losing star opener Martin Guptill to a hamstring injury. Coach Mike Hesson said that Guptill had been omitted from the squad as a precautionary measure. Northern Districts batsman Dean Brownlie has been called in as a replacement for the right-handed opener. Guptill had hamstring issues earlier in the season, ruling him out of the Twenty20 international series against Bangladesh in early January.

"Martin felt tightness in his left hamstring while fielding yesterday and after being monitored over the last 24 hours it's become apparent he won't quite be ready for Napier," coach Mike Hesson said.

"He'll remain with the team and we'll continue to monitor him ahead of the third ODI in Hamilton."

Guptill had suffered a grade one left hamstring strain while running between the wickets during New Zealand's third ODI against Bangladesh. Hew was sidelined for up to four weeks due to the injury.

The injury had healed and allowed Guptill to smash 112 in Auckland's Ford Trophy win over Central Districts on January 25, paving his way to an international return against Australia.

However, with the hamstring problem returning to haunt Guptill, New Zealand coach now has a big decision to make about who opens for the team alongside Tom Latham.

Guptill had played a key role in New Zealand's thrilling six-run win over Australia in the first ODI at Auckland with his 73-ball 61 helping the hosts to post a challenging total of 286.

Marcus Stoinis smashed an unbeaten 146 off 117 balls, including 11 sixes, but it wasn't enough as the visitors were bowled out for 280 in 47 overs.