New Zealand vs England, 1st Day-Night Test: England Narrowly Avoid Lowest Total In Test Cricket History

England were bowled out for 58, their sixth lowest score ever, after being sent into bat in the first day-night Test against New Zealand in Auckland on Thursday. England's innings lasted just 20.4 overs with New Zealand pacer Trent Boult taking career-best figures of 6 for 32 while his team-mate Tim Southee claimed four for 25. For New Zealand, Craig Overton, batting at number nine, top scored with an unbeaten 33.