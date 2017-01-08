New Zealand Sweep T20 Series Against Bangladesh

New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 27 runs to clean sweep the 3-match T20 series

Mount Maunganui:

Corey Anderson bludgeoned 94 off just 41 balls as New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 27 runs in the third Twenty20 at Bay Oval on Sunday to clean sweep the series.

Anderson, whose unbeaten knock came in a 124-run stand with Kane Williamson (60), hit a New Zealand record of 10 sixes in his batting blitz as New Zealand posted 194-4.

Bangladesh in reply made 167-6 in their 20 overs.