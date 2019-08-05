 
New Zealand Retire Daniel Vettori's Jersey, Announce Players' Numbers For Test Championship

Updated: 05 August 2019 15:45 IST

New Zealand cricket has a policy wherein the jersey number of any player who represents the country in a minimum of 200 ODIs is automatically retired.

New Zealand Retire Daniel Vettori
Daniel Vettori scalped 297 wickets in 291 ODIs playing for New Zealand. © Twitter

Former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori's jersey number 11 has been retired, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) tweeted on Monday. This decision was in accordance to cricket board's existing policy wherein any player who represents New Zealand in a minimum of 200 One-day Internationals (ODIs) have their jersey numbers retired. Vettori (291) played the maximum number of ODIs for New Zealand.

Confirming their decision, NZC on Monday tweeted: "Players that represent New Zealand in 200 ODIs have their shirt number retired. Daniel Vettori who wore number 11 has played the most ODIs for the Black Caps with 291".

In a subsequent tweet, NZC also revealed the Test jersey numbers of its players ahead of the two matches against Sri Lanka, starting on August 14.

Left-arm spinner Vettori scalped 297 wickets in 291 ODIs he played for New Zealand. He also picked up eight wickets playing ICC World XI in four matches. He scored 2,253 runs which included four half-centuries.

The 40-year-old also played 113 Tests in which he picked 362 wickets and amassed 4,531 runs, including six centuries and 23 fifties.

He was the captain of New Zealand between 2007 and 2011. He is the eighth player in Test history to take 300 wickets and score 3,000 runs.

After retiring in 2015, Vettori was associated with Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as a head coach till 2019 season.

Last month, he was appointed as the spin-bowling coach by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). Vettori, New Zealand's record wicket-taker, will work for 100 days leading up to next year's World Twenty20 in Australia starting with the November tour of India.

(With IANS inputs)

