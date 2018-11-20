 
Watch: New Zealand Cricketers Celebrate Dramatic Win Over Pakistan With Bhangra In Dressing Room
Updated: 20 November 2018 12:57 IST

New Zealand's narrow victory over Pakistan was the fifth smallest win in terms of runs in Test cricket history.

New Zealand pulled off a sensational win against Pakistan and celebrated it in style. © Twitter

New Zealand pulled off a dramatic four-run win over Pakistan in the opening Test of the three-match series at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday. Pakistan looked primed for a comprehensive victory after starting Day 4 of the Test needing 139 more runs to win with all 10 wickets in hand. However, debutant spinner Ajaz Patel took five wickets to lead a never-say-die approach from New Zealand bowlers as they pulled off a thrilling win to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Following the drama-packed fourth day, New Zealand cricketers were caught on camera celebrating their sensational win by showcasing their bhangra moves in the dressing room.

Defending a modest 176-run target, New Zealand bowlers led by Patel (5-59), fast bowler Neil Wagner (2-27) and Ish Sodhi (2-37) bowled out Pakistan for 171.

Azhar Ali fought a lone battle for Pakistan with 65 and was the last man out when he was trapped leg-before wicket by Patel. He reviewed Bruce Oxenford's decision but the replays upheld the decision.

"The attitude, certainly today and throughout the game, was brilliant," said New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, who now has nine wins in his 18 Tests in charge.

"How those two bowlers Ajaz and Wagner bowled, for almost 20 overs, was brilliant. We knew the surface was not an easy one. There was considerable turn from day one and all the spinners bowled well."

The second Test starts in Dubai from Saturday while the third and final, again in Abu Dhabi from December 3.

(With AFP inputs)

  • New Zealand clinch dramatic 4-run win over Pakistan in 1st Test
  • Debutant spinner Ajaz Patel starred with the ball for New Zealand
  • New Zealand players celebrated the win with some bhangra
