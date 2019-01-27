 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

New Zealand Cricketer Ewen Chatfield Retires At 68

Updated: 27 January 2019 12:15 IST

Ewen Chatfield retired at the same ground where he started back in 1968.

New Zealand Cricketer Ewen Chatfield Retires At 68
Ewen Chatfield made his debut in international cricket with a Test match. © Twitter

Ewen Chatfield made his debut in international cricket with a Test match against England back in 1975. New Zealand's Ewen Chatfield represented his national team in 43 Tests and 114 One-Day Internationals (ODIs). The medium-pacer, who made his last appearance for New Zealand in 1989, called time on his career at the age of 68 on Saturday. Chatfield in an interview to stuff.co.nz said, "It might seem silly but I have standards, even at 68, and if I can't play to those standards I thought it is time to flag it."

He also suggested a headline to announce his retirement and said, "I would not mind reading the Naenae Express has run out of steam as the heading."

The Dannevirke-born player played his last match for a club named Naenae Old Boys and got out for a first-ball duck.

After the match, he decided to end his career at the same place where he started in February 1968 -- Naenae Park.

Chatfield has picked 123 Test and 140 ODI wickets in his career. He had three five-wicket hauls in the longest format of the game and one in ODIs. He was also awarded an MBE for his services to cricket.

Comments
Topics : New Zealand Cricket Team Ewen John Chatfield Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more NZ vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Ewen Chatfield retired at the same ground where he started
  • Chatfield has picked 123 Test and 140 ODI wickets
  • The Dannevirke-born player played his last match for a club
Related Articles
Phillip Hughes
Phillip Hughes' 'Freak' Death Points Towards Cricket's 'Inglorious' Past
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 110
3 EnglandEngland 108
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 107
5 AustraliaAustralia 101
Last updated on: 25 January 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.