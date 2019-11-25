 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

New Zealand Cricket To Apologise To Jofra Archer For "Racial Insults" During 1st Test

Updated: 25 November 2019 16:23 IST

Jofra Archer was subjected to racial insults at the conclusion of the first Test between New Zealand and England at Bay Oval.

New Zealand Cricket To Apologise To Jofra Archer For "Racial Insults" During 1st Test
Jofra Archer added 59 runs for the ninth wicket with Sam Curran on Day 5 of the 1st Test. © AFP

Jofra Archer, England fast bowler, was subjected to racial insults at the conclusion of the first Test against New Zealand at Bay Oval on Monday. England suffered an innings defeat as New Zealand bowled out the visitors for 197 in the second innings. After the match, Jofra Archer took to Twitter to share his experience with the crowd. "A bit disturbing hearing racial insults today whilst battling to help save my team, the crowd was been amazing this week except for that one guy, @TheBarmyArmy was good as usual also," Archer tweeted.

New Zealand Cricket soon released a statement that the cricket body will apologise to Archer.

"New Zealand Cricket will be contacting, and apologising to English fast bowler Jofra Archer, who was racially abused by a spectator as he left the field at the conclusion of the first Test at Bay Oval, Mt Maunganui," the statement read.

The security providers failed to locate the culprit and New Zealand Cricket will examine CCTV footage to identify the man who used offensive language towards the 24-year-old fast bowler.

New Zealand's cricket governing body further promised increased vigilance for the second Test which will be played in Hamilton, starting Friday.

"We will contact Mr Archer tomorrow to apologise for the unacceptable experience, and promise increased vigilance in the matter when the teams next meet in Hamilton," New Zealand Cricket added.

In the match, England won the toss and opted to bat. The visitors posted 353 on the board in their first innings.

New Zealand, in reply, were in trouble at one stage with 127 for four. However, wicketkeeper-batsman BJ Watling scored a double century to help New Zealand take a 262-run first innings lead.

On the fifth day, Neil Wagner picked up his eighth five-wicket haul in Tests to help the hosts go 1-0 up in the two-match Test series.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article England England Cricket Team New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team Jofra Chioke Archer Jofra Archer Cricket Neil Wagner
Get the latest India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 news, check out the India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Archer was subjected to racial insults during the 1st Test vs New Zealand
  • New Zealand Cricket issued an apology to the fast bowler
  • New Zealand defeated England by an innings and 65 runs
Related Articles
New Zealand vs England: New Test Venue Under Scrutiny As Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls Fall Foul
New Zealand vs England: New Test Venue Under Scrutiny As Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls Fall Foul
"Dhinchak Pooja Or Ranu Mondal?": Jofra Archer Gets Bizarre Questions After Seeking Help From Twitterverse
"Dhinchak Pooja Or Ranu Mondal?": Jofra Archer Gets Bizarre Questions After Seeking Help From Twitterverse
"World Is Changing, Becoming More Multicultural": Jofra Archer On Racism In Cricket, Football
"World Is Changing, Becoming More Multicultural": Jofra Archer On Racism In Cricket, Football
"Need To Push It A Lot Further": Jofra Archer Wants England To Build On World Cup Triumph
"Need To Push It A Lot Further": Jofra Archer Wants England To Build On World Cup Triumph
"You Bowl, I Bat": Kevin Pietersen Challenges Jofra Archer, Fans Go Crazy
"You Bowl, I Bat": Kevin Pietersen Challenges Jofra Archer, Fans Go Crazy
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 119
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 18 November 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.