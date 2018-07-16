 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

New Zealand Cricket Legend Richard Hadlee To Undergo Second Round Of Cancer Surgery

Updated: 16 July 2018 16:37 IST

Richard Hadlee had undergone surgery for bowel cancer last month.

New Zealand Cricket Legend Richard Hadlee To Undergo Second Round Of Cancer Surgery
Richard Hadlee represented New Zealand in 115 ODIs claiming 158 wickets. © AFP

New Zealand cricketing great Richard Hadlee will undergo a second round of surgery after cancer spread to his liver, his wife Dianne said on Monday. Last month, Hadlee had undergone a surgery for bowel cancer and was expected to make a full recovery after a course of chemotherapy. However, Dianne Hadlee provided an update on the 67-year-old cricketer's condition. "This week, Richard will undergo further surgery after secondary cancer was discovered in his liver," she said in a statement. "Medical advice is that it's still at a very early stage and is operable."

Born on July 3, 1951, Hadlee is regarded as one of the greatest fast bowlers of all time, and was the first to take 400 Test wickets. By the time he retired in 1990, he had played 86 Tests and taken 431 wickets at 22.29. His best bowling figures of 9/52 came against Australia in Brisbane in 1985.

He was also a hard-hitting batsman with a Test career total of 3,124 runs, including two centuries and 15 half-centuries, at an average of 27.16.

Hadlee represented New Zealand in 115 ODIs claiming 158 wickets and scored 1751 runs with a highest score of 79.

He made his Test debut for the Kiwis against Pakistan at Wellington in 1973 and played his last Test against England at Birmingham in July 1990.

Hadlee, who retired in 1990 at the age of 39, was knighted in the same year for his services to cricket.

(With AFP inputs)

Comments
Topics : New Zealand Cricket Team Richard Hadlee Cricket
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Richard Hadlee had undergone surgery for bowel cancer last month
  • Richard Hadlee will undergo further surgery after secondary cancer
  • Richard Hadlee represented New Zealand in 115 ODIs
Related Articles
New Zealand Cricket Legend Richard Hadlee To Undergo Second Round Of Cancer Surgery
New Zealand Cricket Legend Richard Hadlee To Undergo Second Round Of Cancer Surgery
Cricketing Great Richard Hadlee Undergoes Surgery For Cancer
Cricketing Great Richard Hadlee Undergoes Surgery For Cancer
Kapil Dev Feels It Requires At Least 50 Tests To Assess An All-Rounder
Kapil Dev Feels It Requires At Least 50 Tests To Assess An All-Rounder
Day-Night Tests Are Future of Cricket, Says New Zealand Great Richard Hadlee
Day-Night Tests Are Future of Cricket, Says New Zealand Great Richard Hadlee
Virat Kohli is a Phenomenal Batsman And a Treat to Watch, Says Richard Hadlee
Virat Kohli is a Phenomenal Batsman And a Treat to Watch, Says Richard Hadlee
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 112
3 Australia 106
4 New Zealand 102
5 England 97
Last updated on: 16 July 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.