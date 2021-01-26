New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White is convinced that the coronavirus scare in Northland will not have any repercussion on the upcoming Australia men's and women's series. New Zealand will host Australia in five T20Is from February 22 in Christchurch while Kiwis women's cricket team (White Ferns) will be hosting England for three ODIs and as many T20Is between February 23 and March 7. "We're very positive that the tours to New Zealand will proceed with the Australian teams. We've been guided by the New Zealand Government agencies all summer, they've been terrific and very supportive, and we will continue to be guided by them," stuff.co.nz quoted White as saying.

"What's great is the England women land in New Zealand today. So they will be here for a tour, which our White Ferns are really looking forward to, and great preparation for the World Cup next year," he added.

Less than a week after England depart, the Australia women's side will arrive in New Zealand and undergo managed isolation ahead of three T20Is at Hamilton's Seddon Park and three ODIs at Mt. Maunganui's Bay Oval.

Meanwhile, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Monday confirmed that England will start their home international summer with a two-match Test series against New Zealand, commencing from June 2.

Joe Root's team will host number one ranked Test side New Zealand for two Test matches at Lord's (June 2-6) and Edgbaston (June 10-14).

England will also play a three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka starting with first two games at Sophia Gardens on June 23 and June 24. The final T20I will be played at The Ageas Bowl on June 26.