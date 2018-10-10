 
New Zealand Cricket Association Adds Sexual Consent Guidelines In Players' Handbook

Updated: 10 October 2018 16:04 IST

New Zealand Cricket Players Association included guidelines related to the importance of consent in sexual relationships in the players' handbook for the first time.

The guidelines related to consent in sexual relationships has been included for the first time. © Facebook

New Zealand Cricket Players Association (NZCPA) has included guidelines related to the importance of consent in sexual relationships in the players' handbook for the first time. The move came in the light of increasing cases of sexual harassment of women at workplaces, ESPNcricinfo.com reported. "Making good decisions is important in all aspects of life. This is particularly important when relating to sexual relationships, and especially around matters of consent. No matter the situation, sexual consent is crucial," read the new guideline.

"Remember, good consent is about good communication. If you want to have relationships with someone, you are required by law to get consent from them each time," it added.

The step also holds significance in the backdrop of campaigns like #Metoo which gave women a platform to speak up about the sexual abuse inflicted upon them.

Earlier on Tuesday, former badminton player Jwala Gutta shared her story of 'mental harassment' on Twitter. She revealed that she was "thrown out" of the national team despite being a top performer. The 35-year-old, however, did not reveal the identity of the person behind her ouster, adding that her parents were also threatened and harassed.

Highlights
  • The NZCPA included the guidelines in players handbook for the first time
  • Making good decisions is important, read the new guideline
  • No matter the situation, sexual consent is crucial, read the guideline
