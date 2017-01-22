 
New Zealand-Bangladesh Test Third Day Washed Out

Updated: 22 January 2017 09:30 IST

New Zealand currently the two-match Test series 1-0 against Bangladesh.

New Zealand-Bangladesh Test Third Day Washed Out
Play was washed out at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Sunday. © AFP

Rain played spoil sport as it completely washed out the third day's play of the second and final Test match between hosts New Zealand and Bangladesh at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Sunday. New Zealand are 260 for seven in their first innings, 29 runs behind Bangladesh's 289.

The umpires waited until the scheduled start of the post-tea session before calling play off for the day as the rain showed no sign of clearing up.

Fine weather is forecast for the remaining two days and play will start 30 minutes early at 10.30 am local time on Monday.



(With AFP inputs)

Topics : New Zealand Bangladesh Hagley Oval, Christchurch Cricket
Highlights
  • New Zealand currently lead the 2-Test series 1-0
  • The match is being played at Hagley Oval in Christchurch
  • New Zealand trail Bangladesh by 29 runs
