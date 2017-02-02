 
New Zealand-Australia Second ODI Washed Out

Updated: 02 February 2017 11:42 IST

Rain washed out the second One-Day International between New Zealand and Australia which was supposed to be played in Napier.

Captains Kane Williamson and Aaron Finch walk on the field after the 2nd ODI was washed out. © AFP

Rain washed out the second One-Day International (ODI) between New Zealand and Australia that was supposed to be played at McLean Park in Napier on Thursday. A damp outfield forced the abandonment of the match without a ball being bowled. The series will now be decided in the final match in Hamilton on Sunday.

New Zealand won the series opener by six runs in Auckland on Monday and a follow-up victory would see them regain the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy they lost in a 3-0 whitewash in Australia in early December.

The rain eased off in Napier around the time of the scheduled 2:00pm start and the umpires at one stage announced a new time with the game reduced to 37 overs.

But the outfield never dried sufficiently for play to get underway and the match was abandoned five hours later.



(With inputs from AFP)

Topics : New Zealand Australia McLean Park, Napier Cricket
Highlights
  • The 2nd ODI was washed out in Napier due to rain
  • New Zealand won the first ODI by 6 runs
  • The final ODI will be played on Sunday in Hamilton
