 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

New Zealand A Edge Past India A In Thriller To Clinch Series 2-1

Updated: 26 January 2020 12:18 IST

Ishan Kishan was left stranded on an unbeaten 71 as India A lost four wickets in nine balls to suffer a narrow five-run defeat in the deciding third ODI against New Zealand Aon Sunday.

New Zealand A Edge Past India A In Thriller To Clinch Series 2-1
New Zealand A edged past India A in a thriller to take the three-match series 2-1. © Screengrab from video posted on scoring.nzc.nz

Ishan Kishan was left stranded on an unbeaten 71 as India A lost four wickets in nine balls to suffer a narrow five-run defeat in the deciding third ODI against New Zealand A on Sunday. Chasing 271 for a series-win, India A needed seven runs from the final over with two wickets in hand but wicket-keeper batsman Kishan took a single off the second ball after playing a dot to expose the tail. It proved quite costly as pacer Kyle Jamieosn (4/49) knocked off Sandeep Warrier and Ishan Porel off consecutive balls to end the match with two balls to spare. 

In the 49th over, India A lost well-set Axar Patel (32) and Rahul Chahar (0) to left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel, as New Zealand snatched the momentum when it mattered the most. 

India had got off to a good start with young opener Prithvi Shaw (55) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (44) putting on a confident 79-run stand for the opening wicket. 

Skipper Mayank Agarwal (22) got a start but could not convert it into a big knock. After the top three, only Kishan and Axar offered resistance as Suryakumar Yadav (5) and Vijay Shankar (19) could not last long. 

New Zealand A's left-arm spin duo of Ajaz Patel (3/44) and Rachit Ravindra (2/43) did considerable damage to India's middle and lower order. 

It was Mark Chapman, who got New Zealand back into the match with an unbeaten 110-run knock. 

India had reduced the host to 68 for four and then 105 for six at one stage with dismissals at regular intervals but Chapman and Todd Astle (56) raised a 136-run partnership for the seven wicket to put up a fighting total. 

India A had won the opening ODI by five wickets while New Zealand rallied to win the next before clinching the series with Sunday's victory. 

The two teams will now play a two-match Test series, beginning in Christchurch from January 30.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team Ishan Kishan Prithvi Shaw Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Ishan Kishan was left stranded on an unbeaten 71
  • New Zealand A defeated India A by five runs in the series decider
  • Sandeep Warrier and Ishan Porel were knocked over off consecutive balls
Related Articles
New Zealand A Beat India A By 29 Runs To Level Series 1-1
New Zealand A Beat India A By 29 Runs To Level Series 1-1
Watch: Ishan Kishan Hilariously Sledges IPL Teammate Mayank Markande In Duleep Trophy Final
Watch: Ishan Kishan Hilariously Sledges IPL Teammate Mayank Markande In Duleep Trophy Final
Watch: MS Dhoni
Watch: MS Dhoni's Dramatic Run Out Causes Stir On Twitter, CSK Fans Fume
IPL 2019: Suryakumar Yadav Shines As Mumbai Indians Defeat Chennai Super Kings To Enter Final
IPL 2019: Suryakumar Yadav Shines As Mumbai Indians Defeat Chennai Super Kings To Enter Final
IPL 2019: 5 Uncapped Players To Watch Out For
IPL 2019: 5 Uncapped Players To Watch Out For
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 Australia Australia 108
3 New Zealand New Zealand 105
4 South Africa South Africa 102
5 England England 102
Last updated on: 24 January 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.