 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Jasprit Bumrah Looking Forward To 2020 After "Making Memories" In 2019

Updated: 31 December 2019 12:48 IST

Jasprit Bumrah emerged as India's go-to bowler in all the three formats of the game in 2019.

Jasprit Bumrah Looking Forward To 2020 After "Making Memories" In 2019
Jasprit Bumrah will return to action in the upcoming home T20I series against Sri Lanka. © AFP

Jasprit Bumrah, India fast-bowler, on Tuesday said 2019 was a year full of "accomplishments, learning, hard work and making memories" and that he is looking to everything that 2020 has to offer. "2019 has been a year of accomplishments, learning, hard work and making memories, on the field and off it too. And on the last day of the year, I'm looking forward to everything that 2020 has to offer!" Bumrah tweeted.

Bumrah emerged as India's go-to bowler in all the three formats of the game in 2019. He played a crucial role in India's maiden Test series win in Australia and during the tour of West Indies, he became only the third Indian to take a hat-trick in red-ball cricket after veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh and pacer Irfan Pathan.

The 26-year-old ended 2019 as the number one bowler in ODIs while in Test cricket, he finished at the sixth position in the ICC Rankings.

The right-arm pacer has so far represented India in 12 Tests, 58 ODIs and 42 T20Is in which he has taken 62, 103 and 51 wickets respectively.

Bumrah, who has been out of action post India's tour of West Indies in July-August due to a stress fracture on his back, will make his return in the upcoming three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka beginning January 5 in Guwahati. The pace spearhead has also been included in the ODI squad for the three-match series against Australia, which will take place after the T20Is against Sri Lanka.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Jasprit Jasbirsingh Bumrah Jasprit Bumrah Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies 2019-20 news, check out the India vs West Indies 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs West Indies 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Jasprit Bumrah took to Twitter to share a message on the last day of 2019
  • Jasprit Bumrah said that he is looking forward to 2020
  • Jasprit Bumrah will end 2019 as the number one bowler in ODIs
Related Articles
Virat Kohli Leaves Steve Smith Behind To End 2019 On Top Of ICC Test Rankings
Virat Kohli Leaves Steve Smith Behind To End 2019 On Top Of ICC Test Rankings
Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah Named In Wisden
Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah Named In Wisden's T20I Team Of The Decade
Ranji Trophy: Jasprit Bumrah Opts Out Of Gujarat vs Kerala Due To "Over Restrictions"
Ranji Trophy: Jasprit Bumrah Opts Out Of Gujarat vs Kerala Due To "Over Restrictions"
Sourav Ganguly Keeps Protocol Aside, Asks Jasprit Bumrah To Skip Ranji Trophy Game: Reports
Sourav Ganguly Keeps Protocol Aside, Asks Jasprit Bumrah To Skip Ranji Trophy Game: Reports
Jasprit Bumrah Gears Up For First Competitive Game After Recovering From Injury
Jasprit Bumrah Gears Up For First Competitive Game After Recovering From Injury
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 New Zealand New Zealand 112
3 South Africa South Africa 102
4 England England 102
5 Australia Australia 102
Last updated on: 30 December 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.