 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

New Spider Species Named After Sachin Tendulkar: Report

Updated: 11 November 2019 22:56 IST

A research scholar pursuing a PhD in spider taxonomy decided to name one of two newly discovered species after Sachin Tendulkar.

New Spider Species Named After Sachin Tendulkar: Report
Sachin Tendulkar retired from international cricket in 2013. © Twitter

Arguably one of the greatest cricketers of all times, Sachin Tendulkar's name is rarely ever out of the spotlight. Six years have gone past since the batting great played his last Test match in front of a Wankhede stadium that was packed to the rafters but Tendulkar remains one of the biggest names in Indian cricket till date. In what has to be one of the most unique ways to pay tribute to the master blaster, a research scholar pursuing a Ph D in spider taxonomy decided to name one of two newly discovered species after Tendulkar.

"I named (one spider) Marengo sachintendulkar because Sachin happens to be my favourite cricketer," Dhruv Prajapati was quoted as saying by the Times of India. "Another name is inspired by Saint Kuriakose Elias Chavara who was a crusader in creating awareness about education in Kerala."

Prajapati is a junior researcher with the Gujarat Ecological Education & Research (GEER) Foundation. He said that the two new species are part of the Indomarengo and Marengo genus of Asian jumping spiders.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar Sachin Tendulkar Cricket
Get the latest India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 news, check out the India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • A research scholar named a newly discovered spider after Sachin Tendulkar
  • Scholar Dhruv Prajapati said he did so because he is a big Sachin fan
  • Sachin Tendulkar retired from international cricket in 2013
Related Articles
Shafali Verma Surpasses Sachin Tendulkar To Become Youngest Indian To Score International Fifty
Shafali Verma Surpasses Sachin Tendulkar To Become Youngest Indian To Score International Fifty
Sachin Tendulkar Says ODI Cricket "Needs A Tweak Of 2 Innings Of 25 Overs"
Sachin Tendulkar Says ODI Cricket "Needs A Tweak Of 2 Innings Of 25 Overs"
India vs Bangladesh: "Trying To Get Hold Of Sachin Tendulkar", Sourav Ganguly Ahead Of Day-Night Test In Kolkata
India vs Bangladesh: "Trying To Get Hold Of Sachin Tendulkar", Sourav Ganguly Ahead Of Day-Night Test In Kolkata
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Lead Social Media Celebration Of Series Whitewash Against South Africa
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Lead Social Media Celebration Of Series Whitewash Against South Africa
Sachin Tendulkar Trolls Yuvraj Singh In Harbhajan Singh
Sachin Tendulkar Trolls Yuvraj Singh In Harbhajan Singh's Throwback Picture
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 119
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 23 October 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.