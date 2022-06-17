Story ProgressBack to home
Netherlands vs England, 1st ODI Live Score Updates: All Eyes On England's Approach
Netherlands vs England, 1st ODI Live Score Updates: All eyes would be on the approach of England in the first ODI
Netherlands and England are squaring off in 1st ODI on Friday© Twitter
Netherlands vs England, 1st ODI Live Score Updates: England and Netherlands will be squaring off in the first ODI of the three-match series on Friday. It has been almost a year since the Three Lions last played an ODI and it will be interesting to see their approach against Pieter Seelaar's side. For the Netherlands, hopes of qualification to the World Cup are all but over. Both sides have never met before in official internationals outside of ICC tournaments. It is important to note that the Netherlands defeated England twice in the T20 World Cup. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the Live Score Updates from the 1st ODI between the Netherlands and England, straight from VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen
1st ODI, England in Netherlands, 3 ODI Series, 2022, Jun 17, 2022
Play In Progress
NED
ENG
1/1 (1.3)
VRA Ground, Amstelveen
Netherlands won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 0.67
% chance to win
ENG 88%
NED 12%
Batsman
Philip Salt
0 (2)
Dawid Malan
0* (0)
Bowler
Logan van Beek
1/0 (1)
Shane Snater
0/1 (0.3)
NED vs ENG, 1st ODI Live
No run.
Well bowled! A length delivery, nipping back in, around middle and leg. Jason Roy looks to flick but he misses and gets hit high on his thigh pad.
Who will bowl from the other end? Shane Snater it is!
A length delivery, angling in around middle. Philip Salt taps it with soft hands towards mid-wicket. Tidy first over from Logan van Beek, just 1 run off it!
Pitches it up, swinging away, outside off. Philip Salt presses forward to drive but he misses.
Good-length delivery, around middle and leg, at around 127 clicks. Jason Roy taps it towards mid on and takes a quick single. England and Jason Roy are up and running!
Length delivery, tailing back in around middle. Jason Roy defends it out.
This one angles in, on a length, around middle and leg. Jason Roy looks to flick but he misses and gets hit on his pad.
Logan van Beek begins with a length delivery, shaping away, outside off. Jason Roy leaves it alone.
We are ready for action to begin! The players are out in the middle. Jason Roy and Philip Salt will open the batting for England. Logan van Beek will begin with the ball. Here we go!
Eoin Morgan, the skipper of England says that they would have chased as well, the conditions should remain the same. Adds that they have a talented young squad. On being asked about Matthew Mott, he says that it has been going very well, and he is someone who comes with a lot of clarity.
Pieter Seelaar the skipper of Netherlands says that they will bowl first, this is a nice ground to chase. Mentions that their middle-order needs to step up here and their main issue has been facing spin, but he hopes they can tackle it well here and they are looking to make improvements. Informs that they are playing two frontline spinners, as he thinks that there will be turn on this wicket.
England (Playing XI) - Jason Roy, Philip Salt, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley.
Netherlands (Playing XI) - Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Musa Ahmad, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards (WK), Pieter Seelaar (C), Logan van Beek, Philippe Boissevain, Teja Nidamanuru, Shane Snater, Aryan Dutt.
TOSS - Netherlands have won the toss and they have elected to BOWL first.
The hosts on the other hand have played a lot of cricket in 2022. However, things have not gone according to their plan. They are coming into this game after suffering a 3-0 defeat against West Indies. They have shown glimpses of how dangerous they can be but have failed to capitalize on their crunch moments. Players like Vikramjit Singh and Max O'Dowd have been in sublime form, but their middle-order needs to step-up here. The Dutch need to put their A-game forward, as another loss will only make their chances slimmer for their World Cup qualification. Will the Dutch begin this series with a victory? We will find out. Stay tuned for the toss and other updates.