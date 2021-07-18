Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar remembered former South African president Nelson Mandela on his birth anniversary with a special post. July 18, 2021, marks the 103rd birth anniversary of the South African leader and is celebrated as Nelson Mandela International Day or Mandela Day. Reminiscing his meetings with the leader, who dedicated his life to fighting apartheid in South Africa, Tendulkar shared a video on Twitter on Sunday. The video gives fans a glimpse into Tendulkar's interactions with the South African leader. The sports icon began the video by pointing to an autographed bat.

He said, "Recognise this autograph? I had the privilege of meeting the great man, Mr Nelson Mandela in 1992-93. That was the first time India went to South Africa and, in fact, South Africa was playing their first series after a long, long time against India. He had come to watch us at the Wanderers in Johannesburg."

Reminiscing the next time that he met Mandela, Tendulkar added, "And the second time I met him was on the 1996-97 tour. That was in Cape Town. Coincidentally, on both those occasions, I ended up scoring a hundred. When I met him, I told him, 'Sir, your presence has brought a lot of luck to me. On both occasions I have score a hundred. I would like to invite you every time I go out to bat,' and we both laughed."

Speaking about Mandela's views on sports, Tendulkar said, "Someone who has always encouraged sport. His encouragement meant a lot to all of us and he also believed that sports united people. It was such a huge statement. His thoughts, his ideas, his values will continue to inspire all of us and guide us for years to come."

Sharing the video, he wrote in the tweet, "Sport has the power to change the world, it has the power to inspire. It has the power to unite people in a way that little else does.' These wise words by Nelson Mandela at the inception of Laureus Sport Awards will hold true forever! Reminiscing my time with him."

"Sport has the power to change the world, it has the power to inspire. It has the power to unite people in a way that little else does."



These wise words by Nelson Mandela at the inception of @LaureusSport Awards will hold true forever! Reminiscing my time with him. pic.twitter.com/4bxaldZ7ov — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 18, 2021

Social media users paid their respects to the leader in the comments section.

Last year, in June, Tendulkar had posted Mandela's quote on how sport has the power to change the world following the 'Black Lives Matter' protests that were taking place in the US at the time.

"Nelson Mandela once said, 'Sport has the power to change the world. It has the power to unite the world in a way that little else does.' Wise words," Tendulkar had tweeted.

Nelson Mandela once said,

"Sport has the power to change the world. It has the power to unite the world in a way that little else does."

Wise words. @icc @LaureusSport pic.twitter.com/qHuphZ3gc3 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 6, 2020

For a lifetime of efforts towards social reform and equality, Mandela was awarded the prestigious Nobel Peace Prize in 1993. It was in 2009 that the United Nations officially declared July 18 as Nelson Mandela International Day.