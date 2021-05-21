Former Pakistan fast-bowler Mohammad Amir opened up on his rivalry with India skipper Virat Kohli and also picked the "most difficult" batsman he has bowled to. Amir, while speaking on Cricwick's YouTube channel, lavished praise on Kohli and hailed his ability to revel in pressure situations. The Pakistan pacer also said that he finds it easier to bowl to Rohit Sharma as compared to bowling against Kohli. However, while naming the most difficult batsman he's bowled to, Amir picked Australia star cricketer Steve Smith.

"Steve Smith is the most difficult batsman to bowl against in this era because his technique is very different. His stance makes it difficult to bowl against him, he is good at leaving the ball outside off stump and is also strong off his pads," Amir said.

The 29-year-old pacer lavished praise on Kohli and said that the Indian skipper has proved himself in every format of the game.

"Kohli has proved in all formats why he is known as King Kohli. He likes to revel in pressure situations, and I like bowling to him," Amir added.

Speaking on bowling against Rohit and Kohli, Amir said he didn't mind bowling to any of the two Indian batsmen but he mentioned that bowling to Virat was a bit tough as Rohit struggles against the moving delivery early on in his innings.

"I've never found it tough bowling to these two (Kohli and Rohit). I find it easy to bowl to Rohit, I think I can get him out with both variations. He struggles a bit against in-swing from left-arm bowlers and even with the ball going away from him, he finds it difficult to handle early on in his innings.

"Bowling to Virat is a bit tough because he handles pressure situations well. He plays well in pressure matches," Amir concluded.