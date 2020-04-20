"Need To Have A Word": Chris Lynn Brutally Trolls David Warner's Latest Dancing Video

David Warner has been on a video-sharing spree , having recently made his bow on TikTok. The Australian cricketer has taken to TikTok like fish to water and while some of the content that he has posted has been absolute gold, the same can't be said of his latest video. In his latest TikTok post that he shared on his official Instagram handle, Warner and his wife Candice are seen dancing, if it can be called that, to The Weekend's hit song 'Blinding Lights'. Chris Lynn too didn't seem to think much of Warner's dancing skills in the video and commented on the post to make his feelings known.

"David we need to have a word," wrote Lynn in the comment's section.

While other users urged Lynn to do so, Warner replied to his Australian teammate saying, "about what, I'm 33 and no idea what's happening. Can you help me pleaseeeeee".

Warner's previous TikTok videos, though, have been a massive hit. The one where he danced with his daughter Indi to Katrina Kaif's blockbuster song -- 'Sheila Ki Jawani' took social media by storm and he was widely praised for his dancing skills.

Within an hour of sharing the video on Instagram, it had over 250,000 views.

Warner made his foray into the world of TikTok by lip-syncing the hit song 'Never seen the rain' by Australian singer and songwriter Toni Watson, better known as 'Tones and I'.

Warner was set to captain the SunRisers Hyderabad in IPL 2020 but that has been delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the indefinite postponement of the cash-rich league.

The IPL had already been pushed back from its original start date of March 29 to April 15 and a further delay was inevitable after the government extended a three-week lockdown until at least May 3.