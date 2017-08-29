 
National Sports Day: Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag Extend Wishes To Sportspersons

Updated: 29 August 2017 18:22 IST

The National Sports Day is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of hockey maestro Major Dhyan Chand, who was often referred as 'The Wizard' for his incredible skills in the game.

Sachin Tendulkar took to twitter to extend his wishes to sportswomen. © AFP

Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter on the occasion of National Sports Day and urged the country to dedicate the day to the sportswomen for making the nation proud over and over again in their respective fields. The National Sports Day is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of hockey maestro Major Dhyan Chand, who was often referred as 'The Wizard' for his incredible skills in the game. He was born on August 29, 1905. Tendulkar uploaded a photo and captioned it as, "We must all dedicate this #NationalSportsDay to the sportswomen of our country for making us proud in their respective fields. #LoveSports,"

In the recently concluded 2017 Badminton World Championships, PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal finished with a silver and bronze medal respectively.

Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Vijay Goel also took to Twitter to congratulate the sportspersons. "On #NationalSportsDay, I salute, congratulate & extend my best wishes to all #sports-persons who have made #India proud & continue to do so," he tweeted.

Apart from Tendulkar and Goel, former India opener Virender Sehwag tweeted, "Tributes to the greatest hockey player of all times and India's greatest sportsman, Major Dhyanchand on #NationalSportsDay."

Several other sportspersons also sent messages on the occasion.

Dipa Karmakar became the first Indian gymnast to finish fourth at the Olympics which she did at the Rio Games. Grappler Sakshi Malik won a bronze medal at Rio while shot-putter Deepa Malik won silver at the Rio Paralympics.

The Indian cricket team finished runner-up in the ICC Women's World Cup recently, losing narrowly to England in the final.

(With IANS inputs)

