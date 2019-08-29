 
MS Dhoni Plays Golf With Kedar Jadhav On National Sports Day

Updated: 29 August 2019 16:24 IST

After being spotted in Jaipur, MS Dhoni has now been seen in the United States (US) along with his India teammate Kedar Jadhav.

MS Dhoni was seen in action on a golf course in the US. © Instagram

MS Dhoni was seen in action on a golf course in the US. Sporting his new look, which was last seen in Jaipur recently, MS Dhoni was seen in a picture on Instagram of him and teammate Kedar Jadhav playing golf. Dhoni can be seen wearing a black bandana and sporting a salt-and-pepper stubble, with a golf club in his hand. Kedar Jadhav, who is also MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings teammate, dedicated his Instagram post to hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand on occasion of the National Sports Day. "Happy #NationalSportsDay to all of you. Remembering Dhyanchand Ji, the wizard of hockey... #nationalsportsday," Jadhav captioned the picture.

Jadhav has not been included in India's Test squad which is currently touring the West Indies. While former India captain MS Dhoni has taken a two-month break from the sport.

After completing his stint with the Indian Army, MS Dhoni was spotted in Jaipur. According to a report in IANS, Dhoni had reached Jaipur on Saturday to attend an event as fans crowded the airport.

Security personnel had to labour hard to get MS Dhoni to his car as the crowd outside the airport was massive. In the video, the former India skipper is seen asking a fan to make way for him.

Despite the absence of MS Dhoni, India dominated the limited-over leg of the West Indies tour.

India blew the hosts away 3-0 in the three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series with Virat Kohli and Navdeep Saini playing starring roles.

India were just as dominant in the three-match ODI series despite one match being washed out.

(With IANS inputs)

