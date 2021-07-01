India is still recovering from the second wave of the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic and it wouldn't have been possible without the dedication and professionalism of doctors, nurses and other healthcare staff. They have been at the forefront of what's been nothing short of war and many even lost their lives fighting for us. Their ability to put humanity over themselves is miraculous and therefore it's a day we pay tribute to doctors for their selfless services to us. In 1991, the Government of India designated July 1 as the National Doctor's Day, honouring the birth and death anniversary of Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, a physician and former Chief Minister of West Bengal.

This year, on the occasion of National Doctor's Day, several sports personalities paid their tributes to the healthcare staff for all their efforts.

Thanking the doctors, Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar changed his display picture on Twitter. He also tweeted that whenever the world needed them, they came forth, "always putting the patients first, living by their oath".

"Thank you, dear doctors, for tirelessly and selflessly serving society," the little master wrote.

Whenever the has needed them they've come forth, always putting the patients first, living by their 'Oath'.



Opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan also expressed gratitude to all the doctors and medical staff for their "tireless services," and added they had worked as a "shield to protect us in these tough times".

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya said that the doctors and medical staff have been absolute heroes, especially in the times we are in. "No amount of praise will be enough for them. As an athlete as well, doctors are key to our careers. Always grateful," Pandya concluded.

Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman, too, paid tribute to the country's medical staff, saying, "Medicines cure diseases, but only doctors can cure patients." He further expressed gratitude "to all the doctors and frontline workers for the incredible selfless seva" in these trying times.

Medicines cure diseases, but only doctors can cure patients.



Ace badminton player and Olympic bronze medallist Saina Nehwal said that the doctors have played a very important part in the development of their society. "Furthermore, many doctors have even risked their lives to serve the patients during the COVID19 pandemic. It's very important for us to convey our gratitude towards them," she said.

Former Indian batsman Yuvraj Singh said the doctor's day is dedicated to real-life heroes, who added life to our days. "Thank you for being the light of hope in these dark times," he said. "We will be eternally grateful for your invaluable service."

