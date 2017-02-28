National Blind Cricket Team, Which Won T20 World Cup, Meets PM Modi

The national blind cricket team, which captured the World Cup for Blind earlier this month met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Tuesday. PM Modi complimented the team members for their achievement and urged them to do even better in future, an official statement said.

Had a memorable interaction with our champion cricketers, the winners of the T-20 Cricket World Cup for the Blind. pic.twitter.com/9idxuh8Qj8 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 28, 2017

The team members presented the Prime Minister with an autographed bat, a ball and a team jersey with his name on it.

PM Modi too, autographed a bat and a ball for the team.

The team won the tournament, held across India from January 28 to February 12, after defeating Pakistan in the final match in Bengaluru.

(With inputs from IANS)