National Blind Cricket Team, Which Won T20 World Cup, Meets PM Modi

Updated: 28 February 2017 15:41 IST

PM Narendra Modi complimented the team members for their achievement and urged them to do even better in future, an official statement said.

PM Narendra Modi autographed a bat and a ball for the team. © Twitter

The national blind cricket team, which captured the World Cup for Blind earlier this month met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Tuesday. PM Modi complimented the team members for their achievement and urged them to do even better in future, an official statement said.

The team members presented the Prime Minister with an autographed bat, a ball and a team jersey with his name on it.

PM Modi too, autographed a bat and a ball for the team.

The team won the tournament, held across India from January 28 to February 12, after defeating Pakistan in the final match in Bengaluru.

(With inputs from IANS)

Highlights
  • PM Narendra Modi met the Indian blind cricket team
  • The team had won the T20 World Cup for the blind
  • PM Modi extended his support to the team
