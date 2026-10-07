Nathan McSweeney hit a century and medium pacer Mahli Beardman ripped through India A's top order with a 4/23 haul as Australia A won by 125 runs in the first of the three-match one-day series at the Siechem Stadium in Puducherry on Tuesday. McSweeney struck 123 off 135 balls, studded with 13 boundaries, to record his second List A hundred. He put on 141 for the sixth wicket in 23.2 overs with skipper Will Sutherland (77 off 68 balls, 2x4, 4x6) to lift the visitors to a competitive 274 all out in 48.2 overs. Opting to bat first, Australia A were reeling at 87/5 before McSweeney and Sutherland came to the rescue.

Defending a modest total, the 21-year-old Beardman, who returned career-best figures, dismissed Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal and wicketkeeper-batter Prabhsimran Singh to push India A onto the back foot at 24/3 by the fourth over.

Soon, left-arm fast bowler Spencer Johnson scalped skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad to make it 58/4 and scupper the home side's chances of a strong fightback.

India A were bowled out for 149, with Rajat Patidar top-scoring with 53 (51 balls, 5x4, 1x6) for his 14th List A fifty.

The visitors lost half their side by the 17th over to some top-drawer bowling before a dominant McSweeney-Sutherland stand turned the contest around, with the latter also blasting three successive sixes off left-arm spinner Anukul Roy.

Reintroduced into the attack in the 40th over, young medium-fast bowler Suryansh Shedge, who was called up as an injury replacement for Hardik Pandya, broke the stand by dismissing Sutherland, who recorded his fifth List A fifty, clean bowled.

In his next over, Shedge dismissed Todd Murphy and Spencer Johnson off successive deliveries, both caught behind, to record his second List A four-wicket haul.

McSweeney fell to Yash Thakur, caught behind for Prabhsimran's fourth catch of the match.

The second one-day match will be played on October 9 and the final game on October 11.

Brief scores:

Australia A 274 all out in 48.2 overs (Nathan McSweeney 123, Will Sutherland 77; Suryansh Shedge 4/40, Yash Thakur 3/47, Arshad Khan 2/48) beat India A 149 all out in 31.4 overs (Rajat Patidar 53, Nishant Sindhu 31; Mahli Beardman 4/23, Spencer Johnson 2/36) by 125 runs.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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