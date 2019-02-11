Nathan Lyon, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell Bag Top Honours At Australian Cricket Awards

Veteran spinner Nathan Lyon was named Australia's men's Test Player of the Year while Marcus Stoinis bagged Australia's men's One-day International (ODI) Player of the Year at the 2019 Australian Cricket Awards on Monday. Flamboyant middle-order batsman Glenn Maxwell was named T20I Player of the Year. Maxwell, who previously won the award in 2015, became the third multiple winner as Australian cricket's top men's T20 player after Shane Watson (2012, 2013 and 2017) and Aaron Finch (2014, 2018).

According to Cricket Australia, Lyon became just the second specialist bowler to be crowned best men's Test player in the past decade after Mitchell Starc.

Lyon polled a combined total of 25 votes from his teammates and umpires/media representatives to clinch the honour for the first time.

While all-rounder Stoinis polled 30 votes to win the top ODI award ahead of Aaron Finch (22 votes), Shaun Marsh 18, Travis Head (14) and bowlers Billy Stanlake and Andrew Tye who each earned nine votes.

Maxwell, on the other hand, polled 33 votes to narrowly win the top T20I honour ahead of D'Arcy Short (30 votes) and AJ Tye (29 votes).

Among other awards, Matthew Wade clinched the Australian domestic Player of the Year.

While Sydney Sixers captain and NSW Blues batsman Moises Henriques has been named the Australian Cricket Awards' inaugural Community Champion. He was honoured for his work in raising awareness for mental health issues.

Among the women, Alyssa Healy was named ODI and T20I Player of the Year. While Georgia Wareham clinched Betty Wilson Young Cricketer of the Year Award.