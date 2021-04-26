Hardik Pandya and his partner Natasa Stankovic are one of the most stylish celebrity couples. Over time, they have been regularly treating their fans by sharing photographs from their life. The Mumbai Indians all-rounder also never shies away when it comes to showering Natasa with love on social media platforms. On Monday, she shared a picture of herself in a monochrome outfit on her Instagram page. While fans were in awe of the Serbian model, Hardik too dropped a comment. The 27-year-old cricketer expressed his appreciation by leaving two heart emojis in the comments section.

Natasa's post received a lot of love on the photo-sharing application. The post was liked by more than 2.5 lakh people within hours of being posted. Pandya is currently with the Mumbai Indians squad in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Hardik Pandya used several red-heart emojis to express his love

He's playing as a specialist batsman in the 14th edition of the cash-rich league due to a shoulder niggle. So far, he has failed to perform with the bat, scoring just 36 runs in Mumbai Indians' last five games, with his highest score being 15 runs.

On Friday, Hardik scored just one run off four balls as Punjab Kings (PBKS) defeated Mumbai Indians by nine wickets. Before that, he was dismissed for a golden duck against Delhi Capitals (DC).

He scored seven runs off five balls against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). His highest score (15 runs off 17 balls) this season came against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). In the tournament opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Pandya scored 13 runs off 10 balls.

Mumbai Indians will next take on Rajasthan Royals in the 24th match of the Indian Premier League on Thursday.