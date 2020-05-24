Natasa Stankovic Wins Hardik Pandya's "Heart" With This Loved-Up Selfie

Hardik Pandya and his fiancee Natasa Stankovic never fail to charm their fans with their social media posts and things weren't any different when the Serbian actress decided to post a loved-up selfie of the couple. Hardik Pandya, who got engaged to Natasa on the first day of the year 2020, reacted to the photograph by posting a 'heart' emoji in the comments section. Soon after the photo was shared by Natasa, fans flooded the post with heartwarming messages for the couple.

"U both are adorable," a fan said.

"Great couple," another one added.

"Couple goals," a user described the chemistry of the duo.

Recently, Hardik went nostalgic and shared a throwback video from his first year in domestic cricket.

In the video, the all-rounder can be seen smashing the bowlers all over the park.

Hardik, much like other cricketers, is spending time at home amid the nationwide lockdown.

Hardik and Natasa frequently share pictures and videos of each other on social media to set couple goals for their fans. From pictures of working out together to videos of cooking and goofy conversations, Hardik and Natasa have kept their fans entertained amid the ongoing lockdown.

Hardik, in one of his Instagram posts, delighted his fans with a "lockdown special" karaoke video in which he can be heard singing 'Teri Mitti' from Bollywood film Kesari along with his cricketer brother Krunal.

Hardik's karaoke skills not impressed his fans but even Natasa was in complete awe of the explosive all-rounder.