Natasa Stankovic, cricketer Hardik Pandya's partner, shared a picture of son Agastya enjoying the company of his uncle Krunal Pandya on her Instagram story. Both Hardik and Krunal, who recently featured for the Mumbai Indians, are back home after the indefinite postponement of IPL 2021 and have been spending quality time with their loved ones. Agastya was pictured sitting on Krunal's shoulders while grabbing his hair. The snap was originally posted by Krunal on his Instagram account, along with a lovely caption that read: "Always ready to carry you everywhere I go."

Natasa shared a picture of Krunal and Agastya on her Instagram story

Photo Credit: Natasa Stankovic's Instagram story

Krunal's post garnered close to 3 lakh likes on the social media platform, and Hardik, Natasa and Krunal's wife Pankhuri even left comments on the same.

Natasa and Hardik are quite active on social media and they both keep posting pictures and videos of their lovely family moments.

Last week on the occasion of Mother's Day, Hardik had shared pictures with the two beautiful ladies in his life -- his mother and partner - and wrote a heartfelt message, expressing his love for both of them.

"My two Queens Happy #MothersDay @pandyanalinihimanshu and @natasastankovic We love you to the moon and back," Hardik had captioned the pics on Instagram.

Hardik and Krunal both are not part of the India's Test squad that is set to embark on a four-month long tour of England.

However, with India set to tour Sri Lanka for a limited-overs series in July, the duo is expected to be named in that squad.

In March, Krunal smashed the fastest-ever half-century by a debutant in ODIs and played a key role in India's 66-run win in the first match of the three-game series against England.

After his impressive show, Krunal is likely to keep hold of his place, while his younger brother, barring injuries, has been a regular in India's white-ball squad for quite some time.