Nasser Hussain Reminds Sourav Ganguly Of His Shirtless Celebration At Lord's

Nasser Hussain reminded his former counterpart Sourav Ganguly of the iconic shirtless celebrations which the then India skipper went ballistic with after his side's historic NatWest Series victory on July 13, 2002 at Lord's. Arguably the finest skipper of the India cricket team till then, Ganguly removed his team jersey to celebrate India's two-wicket victory over England with three balls to spare. Former England captain Nasser Hussain -- who scored a brilliant 115 runs off 128 balls in the same match, took to social media to tag Ganguly and remind him of that day, as he stated: "You're on that balcony again ... nice to see you with your shirt on !!"

You're on that balcony again ... nice to see you with your shirt on !! — Nasser Hussain (@nassercricket) July 9, 2018

Ganguly, who is a part of the commentary panel in the ongoing India tour of England, earlier posted a picture from the same balcony where the incident took place and said: "Back at lords ..this is where career started .."

Back at lords ..this is where career started .. pic.twitter.com/JXi8ykxuNV — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) July 9, 2018

In the NatWest Series final, India, chasing a massive 325-run target, were down to 146/5 at one stage. However, a fantastic 121-run sixth-wicket stand between Yuvraj Singh and Mohammad Kaif brought India into the game and then Kaif got some crucial help from Harbhajan Singh and Zaheer Khan to ensure that India emerged improbable winners by two wickets and Ganguly got his moment.

Opening the chase for India, Ganguly also scored terrific 60 off 43 balls as he went on to forge a 106-run opening wicket stand with Virender Sehwag, who was sent back for 45 runs.

Kaif was adjudged the Man of the Match on that day.