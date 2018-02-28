Nasser Hussain Called Mohammad Kaif A 'Bus Driver' During 2002 NatWest Final

Mohammad Kaif last played an ODI against South Africa at St George's Park in 2006.

Mohammad Kaif last played an ODI against South Africa at St George's Park in 2006. © AFP

Cricketer Mohammad Kaif seems to be hit on social media when it comes to his Twitter posts. He is as active on Twitter as he was for the Indian cricket team in his playing days. Kaif, who was a crucial part of the 2002 NatWest Series final, revealed that he was called a 'bus driver' by former England captain Nasser Hussain in the final match of the series. Kaif was holding a Question and Answer session on his Twitter account with his fans. A fan had asked Kaif to recall a memory about sledging by English players during the final in 2002.

"@MohammadKaif Hi kaif, what you and Yuvi were talking during Natwest Final ? Was their any sledging from English players ?#AskKaif", the fan had asked.

@MohammadKaif Hi kaif, what you and Yuvi were talking during Natwest Final ? Was their any sledging from English players ?#AskKaif — Vaibhav Yelegaonkar (@catchvaibhav81) February 27, 2018

In reply, Kaif wrote, "Yes, Nasser Hussain actually called me a Bus driver :) was good to take them for a ride!"

Yes, Nasser Hussain actually called me a Bus driver :) was good to take them for a ride ! https://t.co/wUeeUnowdN — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) February 27, 2018

In the match, England posted a mammoth total of 325/5 riding on fine centuries by Marcus Trescothick and then captain Nasser Hussain.

Chasing the total, Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag gave India the start they wanted in the big run-chase. They both stitched together a 106-run partnership. However, the Indian fans were in for a shock when India's chase was halted after the loss of Ganguly.

But as soon as Ganguly departed, the Indian fans' worst fears came true as the team suffered a collapse and slid from 106/1 to 146/5. Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid were dismissed cheaply.

From 106/1 to 146/5, India were faltering in their chase. Yuvraj and Kaif were the next pair and it was the perfect stage for the batsmen to shine.