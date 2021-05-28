The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has made a U-turn and decided to allow Quetta Gladiators fast bowler Naseem Shah to join his team for the remaining part of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) after he was released from isolation following a breach of COVID-19 protocol on Monday. As per a report in ESPNcricinfo, after a meeting between the PCB and the PSL franchises, there has been a compromise with Shah offered a way back to the PSL.

All he has to do is clear a pre-isolation COVID-19 test, which will allow him to re-enter the team hotel, and then return back-to-back negative tests, which will give him the green light to board the flight to Abu Dhabi.

Naseem had breached the protocols for departure from Pakistan by arriving at the designated hotel with a non-compliant RT-PCR test result.

"The PCB does not take any pride in releasing a young fast bowler from its marquee event but if we will ignore this breach, then we will potentially put at risk the entire event. We appreciate Quetta Gladiators for accepting this decision as it confirms we are all aligned to strictly following and implementing the protocols," Babar Hamid, Director -- Commercial and head of PSL 6 had said in an official statement.

"This decision will also send out a loud and clear message to all involved in the remaining matches that the PCB will not compromise on any violations and will expel the player or player support personnel irrespective of his stature and standing in the game if they are found to be flouting the prescribed protocols or regulations.

"All participating in the tournament must understand that these protocols have been put in place for the health and safety of all involved as well as for the integrity and credibility of the event and the PCB. As such, the onus is on them to ensure these are followed in its true letter and spirit and without exception."

As per the COVID-19 protocols for the remaining Pakistan Super League 6 matches, all those traveling through chartered flights from Karachi and Lahore were directed to assemble at the team hotels in Karachi and Lahore on Monday with negative reports of PCR tests taken not more than 48 hours prior to arrival at the hotel. However, Naseem presented a PCR report from a test that was conducted on May 18.