 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Narendra Hirwani To Work With Indian Women's Team As Spin Consultant

Updated: 18 July 2019 13:14 IST

Narendra Hirwani will travel with the team on select assignments starting with the home series against South Africa in September.

Narendra Hirwani To Work With Indian Women
Indian women's team will be seen next in national colours against South Africa in limited-overs series. © Twitter

Former India international and National Cricket Academy (NCA) spin coach Narendra Hirwani is set to work as a consultant with the country's women's team. It has been learnt that Hirwani, who played 17 Tests and 18 ODIs for India, will travel with the team on select assignments starting with the home series against South Africa in September. India's T20 captain Harmanpreet Kaur had recently expressed the need for a spin coach considering the team is full of spinners, including Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht and Deepti Sharma.    

"It is not a full-time role since he is busy at the National Cricket Academy. He will travel with the team on and off. He also worked with them briefly during the team's recent camp at NCA," a BCCI official told PTI on Thursday.    

The team doesn't need a batting coach with head coach and former India batsman W V Raman in charge but it could do with a fast bowling coach.    

"Like the men's team, there should be a dedicated support staff for the women's team," a source close to the side said.

India, who have lost their last six T20s, have begun preparations for the T20 World Cup in Australia in February-March next year.    

They have not played international cricket since March and will be seen next in national colours in the limited-overs home series against South Africa.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India Women India Women Cricket Narendra Deepchand Hirwani
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Narendra Hirwani will help India's spinners in the upcoming home series
  • India are scheduled to play South Africa in September
  • Harmanpreet Kaur had expressed the need for a spin-bowling coach
Related Articles
WV Raman, Narendera Hirwani, TA Sekar Appointed National Cricket Academy Coaches
WV Raman, Narendera Hirwani, TA Sekar Appointed National Cricket Academy Coaches
Amit Mishra Deserved India Test Recall, Says Narendra Hirwani
Amit Mishra Deserved India Test Recall, Says Narendra Hirwani
Advertisement

Advertisement

WC Matches
India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.