 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Nagaland All Out For 2 Runs, Including 9 Ducks, In BCCI Women's U-19 Match

Updated: 24 November 2017 17:37 IST

Kerala won the match with only one legal delivery bowled during their inning.

Nagaland All Out For 2 Runs, Including 9 Ducks, In BCCI Women's U-19 Match
Electing to bat, Nagaland were all out for just 2 runs from 17 overs © AFP

There are numerous innings in cricket that remain etched onto our memories but the Nagaland women's cricket team achieved a different feat altogether, albeit an embarrassing one. The BCCI's U-19 women's one-day super league match between Kerala and Nagaland ended in farce as the north-eastern state was shot out for just two runs with as many nine batters getting out for ducks. Electing to bat after winning the toss, Nagaland were all out for just 2 runs from 17 overs in an astonishing display.

Nine batters were out for ducks while opener Menka scored one run (off 18 balls) from the only scoring shot of the innings in the Group B match at JKC college ground here. Priyanka remained not out on nought after facing three deliveries.

The way Kerala notched up the win -- to pocket four points -- added to the farcical nature of the match. Nagaland's Deepika Kaintura bowled a wide and from the other legitimate ball, Kerala opener Ansu S. Raju scored a boundary to win the match by 10 wickets.

Kerala reached 5 for no loss in 0.1 overs while chasing 3 for a win with Ansu not out on 4. The Nagaland players provided on the BCCI website had only their first names except for two. Most of their names appeared to be of players hailing from outside the state.

As per the Lodha Committee recommendations, the BCCI will now have to include the north-eastern states in their accredited tournaments. Earlier this month, an astounding 136 wide balls were bowled in a match of the same tournament between Nagaland and Manipur in Dhanbad.

The match, a part of the inaugural NE-Bihar U-19 one-day competition being organised by the cricket board, saw Manipur bowling 94 wide balls while Nagaland were a shade better with 42.

Nagaland won the match by 117 runs to log four points, but it was learnt that the girls from both the states were at times not even able to land the ball on the 22-yard square.

(With PTI inputs)

Topics : Board of Control for Cricket in India Cricket
Get the latest India vs Sri Lanka 2017 news, check India vs Sri Lanka 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Sri Lanka 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Nagaland were all out for 2 in BCCI women U-19 match
  • Nine batters were out for ducks while opener Menka scored one run
  • Kerala reached 5 for no loss in 0.1 overs
Related Articles
PCB To File Compensation Claim Against BCCI In January, Says Najam Sethi
PCB To File Compensation Claim Against BCCI In January, Says Najam Sethi
Indian Cricket Board Discuss NADA, Playing Pakistan With Sports Ministry
Indian Cricket Board Discuss NADA, Playing Pakistan With Sports Ministry
Rajyavardhan Rathore Says Upto WADA To Dope-Test Indian Cricketers
Rajyavardhan Rathore Says Upto WADA To Dope-Test Indian Cricketers
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 21 November 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.