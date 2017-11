Nagaland All Out For 2 Runs, Including 9 Ducks, In BCCI Women's U-19 Match

Electing to bat, Nagaland were all out for just 2 runs from 17 overs

Electing to bat, Nagaland were all out for just 2 runs from 17 overs © AFP

There are numerous innings in cricket that remain etched onto our memories but the Nagaland women's cricket team achieved a different feat altogether, albeit an embarrassing one. The BCCI's U-19 women's one-day super league match between Kerala and Nagaland ended in farce as the north-eastern state was shot out for just two runs with as many nine batters getting out for ducks. Electing to bat after winning the toss, Nagaland were all out for just 2 runs from 17 overs in an astonishing display.

Nine batters were out for ducks while opener Menka scored one run (off 18 balls) from the only scoring shot of the innings in the Group B match at JKC college ground here. Priyanka remained not out on nought after facing three deliveries.

In a match in the U-19 Women One Day League, conducted by BCCI, Nagaland U-19 team collapsed for just two runs having played 17 overs. And one of those two runs came in an extra. In response, Kerala U-19 Opener hit a 4 off the 1st ball itself. Yes, you read that right. pic.twitter.com/v3rWqFLyFM — BCCI Ranji Trophy (@BCCIRanjiTrophy) November 24, 2017

The way Kerala notched up the win -- to pocket four points -- added to the farcical nature of the match. Nagaland's Deepika Kaintura bowled a wide and from the other legitimate ball, Kerala opener Ansu S. Raju scored a boundary to win the match by 10 wickets.

Kerala reached 5 for no loss in 0.1 overs while chasing 3 for a win with Ansu not out on 4. The Nagaland players provided on the BCCI website had only their first names except for two. Most of their names appeared to be of players hailing from outside the state.

As per the Lodha Committee recommendations, the BCCI will now have to include the north-eastern states in their accredited tournaments. Earlier this month, an astounding 136 wide balls were bowled in a match of the same tournament between Nagaland and Manipur in Dhanbad.

The match, a part of the inaugural NE-Bihar U-19 one-day competition being organised by the cricket board, saw Manipur bowling 94 wide balls while Nagaland were a shade better with 42.

Nagaland won the match by 117 runs to log four points, but it was learnt that the girls from both the states were at times not even able to land the ball on the 22-yard square.

(With PTI inputs)