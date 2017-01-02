My Role in BCCI Over: Ajay Shirke on Supreme Court Order, Anurag Thakur Silent

Ajay Shirke said he had no regrets over his removal as BCCI secretary by Supreme Court.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Ajay Shirke on Monday said that he has no regrets and is "absolutely fine" with the Supreme Court order asking him to leave office. Meanwhile, BCCI president Anurag Thakur is yet to make any comments after the top court also removed him from his post.

Shirke hoped that the Board does not lose its international standing owing to the administrative upheaval here.

I cease to be secretary. My role in BCCI is over. It cannot get any simpler than that," Shirke told NDTV.

"I don't regret anything. I don't have any personal ambitions. If SC has asked me to leave, that's fine. I hope the new administration runs BCCI well."

Thakur and Shirke were pulled up by the Supreme Court after BCCI failed to implement the Lodha panel reforms under their leadership.

When asked whether the situation could have been avoided had the Board implemented the sweeping reforms earlier, Shirke said there was no question of handling the issue differently.

"At the end of the day, the BCCI comprises of members. It is not about me or the president. It is about the members.

"I have no reason to go into history. History can be judged by people differently. I have no personal attachment to the post. In the past also I have resigned and I have lots of other things to do. I came back to the Board as there was a vacancy and I was elected unopposed. Now it has come to this," said Shirke from the UK.

The apex court had also decided to initiate contempt proceedings against Thakur by seeking his response as to why he should not be held liable for obstructing the implementation of the court's directions aimed at reforming the BCCI.

A bench of Chief Justice T S Thakur, Justice A M Khanwilkar and Justice D Y Chandrachud said that as an interim arrangement, the senior-most Vice President of the BCCI will act as the President and the Joint Secretary will act as the Secretary.

The court asked amicus curiae Gopal Subramaniam and eminent lawyer Fali Nariman to suggest the names that will be in the committee to be headed by an administrator to oversee the Board's functioning.

The Court has set January 19 for the next hearing when names of the interim BCCI board will be announced.

The court said it will pass a separate order on January 19 for appointing the administrator.

Shrike hoped the Board does not lose its powerful position on the global stage.

"I hope the new dispensation continues the good work done by the BCCI. Hope the Board doesn't lose more face globally. I also hope the Indian team is able to maintain its supremacy in all three formats of the game," Shirke added.

Meanwhile, the cricketing fraternity led by former India spinner Bishan Singh Bedi hailed the apex court's verdict.

"This is a landmark judgement. It is good for Indian cricket and it will be back on track. There is light now and we are thankful to the Supreme Court. I don't have to get into debate. This is full and final. This is going to be great news for Indian sports and cricket in particular. If you are watching IOA, it is in shambles. That will be clarified too," said Bedi.

