MV Sridhar, Rahul Johri to Assist Vikram Limaye at ICC Meet

Updated: 31 January 2017 22:24 IST

While Amitabh Chaudhary and Aniruddh Chaudhary along with Limaye hadbeen appointed by the Supreme Court, it is Johri and Sridhar who have in-depth knowledge about BCCI's position when it comes to commercial matters.

Johri and Sridhar have in-depth knowledge about BCCI's commercial matters. © BCCI

The BCCI will send a five-member team to the ICC Meeting in Dubai starting February 2. BCCI CEO Rahul Johri and GM (Cricket Operations) MV Sridhar have been assigned to help Committee of Administrators (COA) member Vikram Limaye at the meeting.

While Amitabh Chaudhary and Aniruddh Chaudhary along with Limaye had been appointed by the Supreme Court, it is Johri and Sridhar who have in-depth knowledge about BCCI's position when it comes to commercial matters.

"Rahul and Sridhar are two people who are abreast with the happenings in ICC board meet. They will not attend but will certainly help Mr Limaye with his homework as a lot of commercial aspects are set to be decided," a source told PTI on Tuesday.

(With inputs from PTI)

Topics : Board of Control for Cricket in India Vikram Mukund Limaye Cricket
Highlights
  • The BCCI will have a heavy five-member contingent at the ICC meeting
  • Rahul Johri, MV Sridhar will assist Vikram Limaye at the ICC meeting
  • Amitabh Chaudhary and Aniruddh Chaudhary too will be present
