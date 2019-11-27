 
Muttiah Muralitharan Likely To Be Governor Of Sri Lanka's Northern Province: Report

Updated: 27 November 2019 14:13 IST

The report added that Sri Lanka's new President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had personally invited Muttiah Muralitharan to accept the post of the Governor of the Northern Province.

Sri Lankan cricket legend Muttiah Muralitharan is tipped to be appointed as Governor of Sri Lanka's Northern Province by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. He is among three new Governors set to be appointed by the new government of Lankan President, who took over earlier this month. President Rajapaksa had personally invited Muralitharan to accept the post of the Governor of the Northern Province, the Daily Mirror said quoting sources.

Presidential Secretariat sources told the daily that the former ace spinner would be appointed the Governor of the Northern Province, while Anuradha Yahampath would be appointed the Governor of the Eastern Province and Tissa Vitharana would take charge as Governor of the North Central Province.

Anuradha Yahampath is Chairperson of the Nationalist Entrepreneurs Association and a Director of a reputed garment export company.

Tissa Vitharana is a former Minister and the leader of the Lanka Sama Samaja Party. He had held the post of Chairman of the Medical Research Institute over a long period and is also a specialist doctor on viral diseases.

