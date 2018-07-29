 
Mustafizur Rahman Returns To Bangladesh T20 Side For West Indies Clashes

Updated: 29 July 2018 13:32 IST

The 22-year-old has scalped 35 wickets in 25 matches for Bangaldesh in the T20I.

Bangladesh will be further bolstered with the presence of their premier fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman © Twitter

After defeating West Indies in the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series, Bangladesh will be further bolstered with the presence of their premier fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman who will return for a three-match Twenty20 series, slated to get underway from Tuesday, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced on Sunday. He missed the T20 series against Afghanistan in June due to a toe injury suffered while playing for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League in May. The 22-year-old has scalped 35 wickets in 25 matches for Bangaldesh in the shortest format of the game. However, he also missed a Test series in the West Indies but played a vital role in Bangladesh's 2-1 win in their one-day series with five wickets in three matches.

"He looks fully fit now so we did not consider giving him a rest," said chief selector Minhajul Abedin.

Mustafizur replaces Abul Hasan in the squad.

The first match will be held in Saint Kitts on August 1, with Florida's Lauderhill hosting the next two matches on August 4 and 5.

Bangladesh squad:

Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Sabbir Rahman, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehedi Hasan, Nazmul Islam Apu, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Haider, Abu Jayed, Ariful Haque.

