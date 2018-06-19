 
Mustafizur Rahman Fails To Recover From Foot Injury, Ruled Out Of West Indies Tour

Updated: 19 June 2018 18:19 IST

Mustafizur Rahman, Bangladesh seamer, hurt his left toe during the Indian Premier League 2018.

Mustafizur was yet to regain his fitness from the injury. © AFP

In a major disappointment, Bangladesh were forced to rule out their premier pacer Mustafizur Rahman from the West Indies tour after he failed to recover from a foot injury. Bangladesh are slated to tour West Indies for two Tests, three One-Day Internationals (ODI) and three Twenty20 Internationals (T20I) scheduled to get underway from July 4 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. The 22-year-old left-arm seamer, who has claimed 26 wickets in 10 Tests, hurt his left big toe last month during the Indian Premier League (IPL) where he played for the Mumbai Indians.

Mustafizur was yet to regain his fitness from the injury which also forced him to miss the recent three-match Twenty20 series against Afghanistan, chief selector Minhajul Abedin said Monday.

"Barring a miracle he is unlikely to be fit before the second Test, so we left him out from the squad," Abedin said.

The first Test will be played in Antigua from July 4 while the second and final Test will be held in Kingston, Jamaica from July 12.

Right-arm paceman Abu Jayed, who has played three Twenty20 internationals, earned his maiden call-up to the Test squad.

The squad has several changes from Bangladesh's last Test series in February against Sri Lanka at home which they lost 1-0.

Test Skipper Shakib Al Hasan returned to the squad after missing out on the Sri Lanka series due to injury.

Bangladesh, who are also scheduled to play three ODIs and as many Twenty20 internationals on the West Indies tour, will leave home on June 23.

Bangladesh squad: Shakib Al Hasan (Capt), Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mahmudullah, Liton Das, Mominul Haque, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Kamrul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Abu Jayed, Nazmul Hossain and Shafiul Islam.

(With AFP inputs)

