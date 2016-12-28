Mushfiqur Rahim Ruled Out of New Zealand vs Bangladesh ODI Series

Mushfiqur Rahim suffered a hamstring injury in the 1st ODI vs New Zealand and will miss remaining 2 ODIs.

Bangladesh wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim has been ruled out of the remaining two one-day internationals against New Zealand due to a hamstring injury, coach Chandika Hathurusingha said on Wednesday.

"We are looking at two weeks, anything before is a bonus," he said on the eve of the second ODI in Nelson.

Mushfiqur, 29, impressed in the first ODI for the visitors in Christchurch with a gritty 42 but was forced to retire after suffering the injury.

Tom Latham (137) and Colin Munro (87) starred for New Zealand as they won the match by 77 runs.

"He's been one of the form batters as well as the wicketkeeper for a long time, across all three formats, so it's a blow but that's part and parcel of the game," Hathurusingha said.

There are two ODIs and three Twenty20 matches to be played before the first Test starts in Wellington on January 12.

Nurul Hasan will replace Mushfiqur and in the process make his ODI debut on Thursday at Saxton Field in Nelson where Bangladesh hold the record for the highest score at the ground with 322-4 against Scotland during the 2015 ICC World Cup.

Hathurusingha said it is a statistic that gives his side hope.

"History says we have played well here. It's a good thing and it's not a long way back, with most of the players involved in that game, so it's a good memory for them," he said.

"That kind of thing helps. Even in the last game, getting 270, although we lost a couple of early wickets, has given us confidence going in to the next game."

(With AFP Inputs)